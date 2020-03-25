Nevada Democrat Gov. Issues Emergency Order Banning Use of Ant-Malaria Drugs for Coronavirus Patients

Nevada’s Governor Steve Sisolak has issued an emergency order banning the use of anti-malaria drugs for Coronavirus patients.

Last week, the Democratic governor shut down casinos and only kept open essential businesses like grocery stores and health care facilities.

In addition to barring the use of chloroquine on Tuesday, Sisolak also banned social gatherings of more than 10 people.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The Associated Press reported (emphasis our own):

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s governor on Tuesday night issued an emergency order banning gatherings of more than 10 people in the state indoors or outdoors, a more aggressive move to try to stop the spread of the coronavrius. Sisolak said the order does not apply to private homes or the homeless, but includes places like social clubs, parks, libraries and sports fields. Sisolak signed an emergency order earlier Tuesday barring the use of anti-malaria drugs for someone who has the coronavirus. The order restricting chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine came after President Donald Trump touted the medication as a treatment and falsely stated that the Food and Drug Administration had just approved the use of chloroquine to treat patients infected with coronavirus. Sisolak said in a statement that there’s no consensus among experts or Nevada doctors that the drugs can treat people with COVID-19.

Anyone who violates the order will be charged with at least a misdemeanor crime and it remains in place until April 16 (after Easter).

President Trump on Saturday expressed optimism about two drugs that he said could be “one of the biggest game changers” in medicine – hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin.

Hydroxychloroquine is a drug used in the treatment and prevention of malaria. Azithromycin is an antibiotic that is used to treat many different types of infections in the respiratory system, eyes, ears, and skin, as well as sexually transmitted diseases.

A 52-year-old Coronavirus victim recently said he expected to die but hydrochloroquine saved his life:

”An hour after an IV with the medicine, he says his heart felt like it was beating out of his chest. “They had to come in and get me calmed down and take care of me. I had another episode about two hours later where I just got to the point where I couldn’t breathe and my heart was pounding again so they gave me some Benadryl through the system and something else. I’m not sure what it was. It allowed me to go to sleep and when I woke up at exactly 4:45 in the morning, I woke up like nothing ever happened.”Miraculously, he’s since had no fever or pain, feels fine and he’s able to breathe again.

“To me, there was no doubt in mind that I wouldn’t make it until morning,” Giardinieri said. “So to me the drug saved my life. … I just want everyone to know there’s an option. You don’t have to just sit there and hydrate. There’s a medicine that’s working.”

But now Coronavirus patients in Nevada will not have access to these anti-malaria drugs because the governor said so.