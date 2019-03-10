Top Neurosurgeon: Chemtrails Cause Alzheimer’s, Dementia, Parkinson’s, and ALS

One of the world’s most respected Neurosurgeons has warned that chemtrails are responsible for an increase in alzheimer’s, dementia, parkinson’s, and ALS.

Dr. Russell L. Blaylock has voiced his concerns about nanoaluminum, neurodegenerative and the neurodevelopment effects of chemtrails.

Collective-evolution.com reports: This article outlines some of the evidence regarding chemtrails aimed to illustrate that there is a reality behind this ‘conspiracy’. It is definitely something the public should be made aware of.

My major concern is that there is evidence that they are spraying tons of nanosized aluminum compounds. It has been demonstrated in the scientific and medical literature that nanosized particles are infinitely more reactive and induce intense inflammation in a number of tissues. Of special concern is the effect of these nanoparticles on the brain and spinal cord, as a growing list of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s dementia, Parkinson’s disease, and Lou Gehrig’s disease (ALS) are strongly related to exposure to environmental aluminum (9).

It’s called geoengineering (0)(4)(5)(6), which are methods developed for the purpose of weather modification. Geoengineering programs have been put in place by multiple universities around the world (1) and as a result the techniques used to to combat climate change are being called into question by many. Geoengineering projects are now being backed the CIA as well as NASA, which means most methods and techniques for geoengineering will remain classified (2)(3) under the department of defense for the sake of ‘national security.’

There are multiple patents with regards to geoengineering and climate manipulation, one technique called into question is weather modification via chemical seeding (7)(8). These techniques are said to reduce atmospheric warming using the presence of heat trapping gases in the atmosphere. Materials used for these methods are oxides of metals which have high emissivity, and low reflectivity’s. A major cause for concern is aluminum oxide.

If you’re new to the chemtrail phenomenon, or didn’t know that there is actual evidence behind it, below is a good place to start: