Netflix Star Jerry Harris Under FBI Investigation for Trying to Have Sex With Minors

Netflix star Jerry Harris is being investigated by the FBI after he tried to have sex and obtain sexually explicit photographs from twin brothers who were minors.

The ‘Cheer‘ star allegedly harassed 14-year-old Texas boys, Charlie and Sam, who told officials they were approached by Harris when they were just 13.

Feds conducted a search at Harris’ home in Naperville, Illinois, on Monday afternoon as part of the investigation, according to USA Today. A spokesperson for the FBI confirmed that the bureau were conducting court-authorized activity in the area. Harris, the star of Netflix’s January docuseries Cheer, has not yet been criminally charged.

Dailymail.co.uk reports: A DailyMail.com request seeking comment through his publicist has not yet been returned.

The criminal probe is allegedly based on allegations that were reported to police separately by Varsity, the global authority of competitive cheerleading.

USA Today reported that in letters to police in Florida and Texas dated August 1, the company’s chief legal officer Burton Brilhart said Varsity had learned of ‘inappropriate sexual conduct’ allegations against Harris and was disclosing the information as legally required.

‘As a result of the recent allegation, we have barred this person from having any affiliation with Varsity Brands or any of its subsidiaries or affiliates, now and in the future,’ Brillhart wrote, as reported by USA Today.

In his letters, Brillhart describes Harris as a former employee who was not actively working for Varsity at the time of the alleged incidents.

However, social media posts of Harris’ from May 2019 claim that he was working for the National Cheerleaders Association, which is a Varsity brand.

Later the same year, in the summer, he posted a number of photos and videos of himself apparently coaching at one of NCA’s camps.

After Cheer was released on Netflix Charlie says his friends begged him to FaceTime Harris so they could say hello and he claims Harris agree on the condition that Charlie sent him nude images.

Included within the letters were two screenshots. In one of the images, taken from Snapchat, a picture, said to show the upper part of Harris’ face, is accompanied with a message to Sam on February 9 reading, ‘Would you ever want to ****’.

The second screenshot, consisting of a series of text messages from a May 2, 2019 exchange, reportedly shows an individual named ‘jerry harris’ writing: ‘Hey btw I found a place for us to do stuff it’s actually pretty good haha.’

The message was from the day before The Summit cheerleading competition in Orlando, Florida and Charlie says he let him down gently.

‘I just didn’t want to make a deal out of anything at all,’ Charlie told USA Today.

Responding to an image of Charlie posing with his leg stretched above his head, the account replied: ‘Do it naked and take a video and show me.’

Charlie added: ‘What everyone is seeing of Jerry Harris, from the outside view, from social media, is a completely different person from when you actually know him.’

In an interview with USA Today conducted in August, Charlie said the contact left him with anxiety, resulting in lack of sleep and suffered grades.

‘It was just eating me alive,’ Charlie said. ‘It was just making me so gross and uncomfortable. Every time I saw his name or something like that, I was just cringing about it.’

The FBI interviewed the twins on August 28 and then spoke to Charlie again on Friday, according to their mother Kristen.

She said the agency retrieved evidence from their cell phones and gathered documentation from cheer events they attended where Harris was present.

Kristen said she first learned about the messages earlier this year and ordered her sons to deleted the communications because she was in shock.

She claims that it included a video of Harris masturbating and say she now regrets making them delete it.

Kristen also saw a message believed to be from Harris saying ‘I’m sorry for what I’ve done in the past’ and felt bad for him after learning from the Netflix show that Harris lost his mother to cancer as a child.

However when her sons said they alleged they were sexually assaulted by cheerleading coach, Shaquille Brown, at a party in May, she took action against Harris. Brown was arrested in July and denied the allegations to USA Today.

Kristen first reported the allegations to the US All Star Federation (USASF) on May 15 but only got a brief reply from Vice President of Membership Amy Clark.

Kristen followed up on July 9 with a second report prompting Clark to set up a phone call with her. The mother filed a report with police in Fort Worth in July and then the FBI in August. The allegations have also been reported to law enforcement agencies in Florida.

‘I am not sure whether I can trust your organization,’ Kristen wrote to Clark in an August 6 email, according to USA Today. ‘I feel like on July 10 you tried to finesse me into ignoring the fact that your organization had done virtually nothing with the information.’

Sam tweeted in July: ‘Pedophilia in cheer needs to be addressed. There are actual monsters of people who we all praise who are preying on little kids. It is sad how it’s almost gotten normalized in this industry.’

Brown was suspended from USASF, which governs the cheer sport, however Harris wasn’t until Monday when the allegations were reported by USA Today.

On Monday, Kristen sued Varsity, USASF, and Cheer Athletics Gym where Harris has cheered.

Cheer Athletics Gym owner Angela Rogers said that while she hasn’t been affiliated with the gym in Texas since March 1, she reported the allegations to police in May.

In a statement to DailyMail.com, Varsity said: ‘We can’t comment on an active law enforcement investigation; we continue to cooperate with authorities in their inquiries on this matter.’

Harris was made famous earlier this year, following the January release of Netflix’s Cheer documentary series, which followed Texas’ Navarro College cheerleaders in their bid to secure a national title.

He was known for his cheerful attitude despite being sidelined much of the time and even secured a deal with General Mills’ Cheerios.

Cheer later received six Emmy nominations, and Harris, beloved for his positive and supportive demeanor in the show, became its break-out star.

In February, Harris starred as a guest presenter interviewing celebrities on the red carpet of the Oscars for the Ellen DeGeneres show.

Then in June, he appeared in a short video alongside Joe Biden in which he urged black voters to turn out on Election Day and vote for the former Vice President.

Harris, who has amassed more than 1.2 million Instagram followers, also partnered with a number of companies for various advertising campaigns, including Walmart, Cheerios and Starburst.

Netflix had not responded to a DailyMail.com request for comment at the time of publication.

Special agent Siobhan Johnson of Chicago FBI said: ‘The FBI is conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity in that area. Department of Justice policy prevents the FBI from commenting on the existence or nonexistence of any investigations that may be occurring. There is no further information at this time.’