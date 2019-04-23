Netanyahu Says He’ll Name A Settlement In The Golan Heights After Donald Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he plans to name a settlement in the Golan Heights after Donald Trump, as a show of gratitude for the US president’s decision to recognize the region as Israel’s territory.

Donald Trump announced last month that the U.S. was recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the disputed Golan Heights

A message posted from Netanyahu’s Twitter account said “ “In honor of President Trump, who recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan, [Israel] will soon call for a settlement in the Golan Heights in his name. Happy holiday!”

ממשיך לטייל עם המשפחה ברמת הגולן. לכבוד הנשיא טראמפ שהכיר בריבונות ישראל על הגולן, בקרוב אקרא ליישוב ברמת הגולן על שמו. חג שמח! pic.twitter.com/pnwngkr4XO — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) April 23, 2019

PM Netanyahu will present to the government a resolution calling for naming a new community in the Golan Heights after @POTUS Donald Trump, as a token of appreciation for his recognition of Israel's eternal sovereignty over the Golan. pic.twitter.com/buGR93lAob — Ofir Gendelman (@ofirgendelman) April 23, 2019

RT reports: Trump announced he was recognizing the Golan Heights as being part of Israel late last month, in the run up to Israel’s election in April.

Israel occupied the Syrian region in the 1967 Six Day War and later annexed it in 1981 in a move that was not recognized by the international community or the UN Security Council. About 40,000 people live in the Golan, half are Druze and Alawites, and half are Jewish settlers.

The PM’s decision to name a settlement after Trump is just the latest gesture of admiration the Israeli leader has displayed for his US counterpart. Netanyahu’s Likud party shared posters of Trump and Netanyahu around Israel before the election, while Trump told American Jews that Netanyahu was “your prime minister” as he celebrated his recognition of the Golan as Israeli territory at the Republican Jewish Coalition convention earlier this month.

Trump has also recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moved the US embassy there, and pulled funding to Palestinian aid organizations.