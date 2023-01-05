Nelson Mandela’s Granddaughter Calls Meghan Markle a ‘Selfish Lying Narcissist’

Meghan Markle has been left reeling after Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter called her a “selfish lying narcissist” to reporters.
Nikola Mandela, 57, told reporters that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “using” the late South African president’s name for their own self-promotion by working with the Nelson Mandela Foundation to create the Netflix series “Live to Lead.”
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Dailycaller.com reports: She accused the royals of comparing themselves to her iconic grandfather and their struggles to South Africa’s apartheid system. “That’s chalk and cheese, there is no comparison,” Mandela told The Australian. “I know the Nelson Mandela Foundation has supported the initiative but people have stolen grandfather’s quotes for years and have used his legacy because they know his name sells – Harry and Meghan are no different from them.”
Latest Videos
Balenciaga Pedo-gate Blown WIDE OPEN
Klaus Schwab and George Soros Declare China Must Lead New World Order
Klaus Schwab: ‘God Is Dead’ and the WEF is ‘Acquiring Divine Powers’
‘Passion of the Christ’ Star Claims Hollywood Elite Are Trafficking Children For Adrenochrome
Bill Gates Tells World Leaders ‘Death Panels’ Will Soon Be Required
Justin Bieber: Facial Paralysis Is ‘Punishment’ For Exposing Illuminati Pedophilia
Spanish Royalty Expose Who Really Killed Princess Diana
‘Controlled Opposition’: Dave Chappelle’s Family Say He Was Killed and Cloned by the Illuminati
Michael Jackson Was Murdered for Saying SAME Things As Kanye 13 Years Ago
Error 403: The request cannot be completed because you have exceeded your quota..
Domain code: youtube.quota
Reason code: quotaExceeded
The granddaughter conceded that she does admire Prince Harry and his strength to step away from the royal family, the outlet noted. “But it comes at a price, you have to then fund your own life,” she continued. “I’ve made peace with people using granddad’s name but it’s still deeply upsetting and tedious every time it happens.”
The Nelson Mandela Foundation did not immediately respond to questions regarding whether Nikola Mandela worked on the production of the television show, or has any role in the foundation itself.