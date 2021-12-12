Neil Oliver: ‘New World Order’ Created COVID Propaganda To Keep Us Enslaved While They Partied at Christmas

Neil Oliver: The ‘New World Order’ Is on Verge of Collapse – ‘Strongest Smell of Fear Coming From the Elite, Hold the Line’

Theconservativetreehouse.com reports: Neil Oliver is correct. Hope and joy are the necessary human elements beyond all other facets of life. Give the gift of hope and joy to those you love by first reminding yourself of the gift that a loving God has given us all. It is too easy in our human sense to forget the biggest gift we have been granted, the gift of life. The ability to live and choose how we engage in the lives of others.