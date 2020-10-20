Neil deGrasse Tyson Warns Asteroid Could Hit U.S. Day Before November Election

An asteroid hurtling through space at more than 25,000 miles per hour is on a trajectory to hit the United States the day before the presidential election, but it’s probably not going to end life on earth, says Neil deGrasse Tyson.

The famous astrophysicist posted a photo of the giant space rock hurtling towards planet Earth, with the caption, “asteroid 2018VP1, a refrigerator-sized space-rock, is hurtling towards us at more than 25,000 mi/hr.“

Tyson goes on to say the asteroid could “buzz-cut” the planet at an ominous time.

“It may buzz-cut Earth on Nov. 2, the day before the Presidential Election. But it’s not big enough to cause harm. So if the World ends in 2020, it won’t be the fault of the Universe.”

Neil, who hosts new Fox show, “Cosmos: Possible Worlds,” didn’t say what else could end life on earth as we know it, but we have ideas.

As for the asteroid, NASA has confirmed it’s on a trajectory to possibly hit the U.S. on Nov. 2. It’s 6.5 feet in diameter and there’s only a 1% chance it will hit somewhere in the country… but still, it’s 2020.

The space agency said there are three possible locations of impact, but they didn’t provide details. Great.