Neil deGrasse Tyson accused of sexually assaulting 3 women

Three women have come forward to accuse celebrity scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson of rape and sexual assault.

Journalist David G. McAfee spoke to all three accusers to get their stories:

Thefederalistpapers.org reports: Dr. Katelyn N. Allers, Associate Professor of Physics and Astronomy at Bucknell University, told McAfee that Tyson felt her up at a party for the American Astronomical Society in 2009. …

Another woman, Tyson’s former assistant Ashley Watson, said she had to quit her job due to Tyson’s inappropriate behavior.

McAfee reported what Watson described to him as Tyson pressuring her into a sexual situation. …

Watson did report the incident prior to quitting her position.

These two allegations follow the allegations of a musician, Tchiya Amet, who described an incident when she alleges she and Tyson were grad students together and, according to her, he raped her in his apartment …

She said Tyson had given her water and she passed out and “I woke up in his bed; I was naked… When he saw that I had woken up, he got on top of me and mounted me, and I passed out again.”

She claimed that she did not report it because “I didn’t tell anybody because when I had been an undergrad, I had some issues of molestation by a student and a faculty member, and when I went to report it to the authorities, they both told me not to say anything because it would ruin the person’s life.”

She said when she confronted Tyson about the rape he told her that they were “in this together.”

She said she confronted Tyson in front of a live audience in 2010 at a NOVA event.

“I didn’t know if anybody would hear me, but I said, ‘Today is national sexual assault awareness day in national sexual assault awareness month and I’m here because when I was a grad student at UT Austin in 1984 you raped me,’” she told McAfee.

Chicks on the Right also reported on the rape accusations against Tyson:

Whoa… so before I tell you all about THIS, let me be clear that these are ACCUSATIONS…not evidence. I don’t KNOW if he’s ACTUALLY guilty of anything – and I need to make that ABUNDANTLY clear, because I have expressed my dislike for this man on multiple occasions.

I WILL NOT ALLOW MY PERSONAL FEELINGS TOWARDS HIM TO TAINT MY OPINION OF HIS GUILT – OR LACK THEREOF.

Let’s wait until more evidence becomes available before passing judgment.