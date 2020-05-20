Nebraska Vigilante Shoots Child Sex Predator Dead, Sends ‘Stop Predators’ Press Release to Media

A Nebraska man has been arrested by police for allegedly shooting to death a convicted child sex predator who stared at children in his street and installed children’s play equipment in his backyard with no fence.

James Fairbanks, 43, a self-described “protector” of vulnerable children, is accused of killing 64-year-old Mattieo Condoluci inside the latter’s home earlier this month after after he allegedly saw the convicted pedophile leering at children in his street.

Fairbanks posted a press release in which he confessed to murdering the convicted pedophile and acknowledged “this messed up judicial system” means he will face “more severe punishment for stopping him that he did for raping KIDS.”

“I couldn’t in good conscience allow him to do it to anyone else while I had the means to stop him. I’m willing to turn myself in even though I’m confident I wouldn’t be caught because it’s my opinion that we need to fix this in our society. We cannot let this continue to happen to our children. They must be stopped. I know in this messed up judicial system that means I will face far more severe punishment for stopping him than he did for raping KIDS. But I could no longer do nothing.”

NationalFile report: Fairbanks, a former corrections officer who has also been described as a “protector” of victimized children by his ex-wife, posted the press release in a Facebook comments section identifying himself as Condoluci’s killer, and reportedly sent the same press release to media outlets using the handle “Stop Predators.”

In the statement, Fairbanks said he became aware of Condoluci’s past after consulting the sex offender registry while searching for a new apartment. “I am writing this email to let you know I killed Matteio Condoluci Thursday May 14th around 9:45 p.m.,” Fairbanks wrote.

“I drove by [Condoluci’s house] and to my horror he was standing in his driveway pretending to wash his truck, (no soap or water just a rag) while staring at a group of children playing in the street. I watched him for a few minutes and just felt sick to my stomach. He just kept staring at them,” Fairbanks wrote.

Fairbanks grew increasingly concerned after noticing Condoluci had a playground set installed in his backyard, and no fence. “It agonized me for days,” the vigilante said, stating that he couldn’t sleep. “I researched him more and more and found that he had victimized dozens of kids in different states. One kids’ mother had created a predator Facebook page about him trying to warn people about him. Her son had been assaulted by him when he was 5 and the damage he did led the poor guy to die of a drug overdose years later…”

The Facebook group in question has since been renamed “Free James Fairbanks,” and is dedicated to securing the release of Fairbanks for performing a heroic act in defense of vulnerable children.

Fairbanks concluded the press release, “I’ve worked with kids for years who have been victimized and I couldn’t in good conscience allow him to do it to anyone else while I had the means to stop him. I’m willing to turn myself in even though I’m confident I wouldn’t be caught because it’s my opinion that we need to fix this in our society. We cannot let this continue to happen to our children. They must be stopped. I know in this messed up judicial system that means I will face far more severe punishment for stopping him than he did for raping KIDS. But I could no longer do nothing.”

Fairbanks’ Kelly Tamayo ex-wife told KETV that he called her immediately after the shooting, to make sure their two sons would be cared for. Tamayo described Fairbanks as “a protector who cared for some of the most vulnerable and victimized children.”