NBC Sports Reporter Quits Network To Fight Far-Left Wokeness In Schools

NBC Sports reporter Michele Tafoya has revealed the reason why she left the leftist news organization and is getting involved in politics

In an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson., she said she wanted to fight for American values by ‘advocating for middle of the road ideas and pushing back against far-left wokeness in schools’.

“I got to a point in my life where I wanted to try other things, and there are some things that are really important to me. This is not to say that sports isn’t an important field, that my job isn’t an important job. But in my position, I was not as free to be as vocal about world events that I’m concerned about. It’s not because I was told to shut up. I want to be very clear about that. But look, if you’re on a show like ‘Sunday Night Football,’ which is the No. 1 show in prime time for 11 straight years, unprecedented, the last thing they want to do is invite controversy.”

Tafoya told Carlson that rather than just banging on about it every day on social media, she decided she had to do something.

“I have benefited greatly from the American dream. And I feel like for the sake of my kids, and because I so love this country, I’ve got to start giving back.”