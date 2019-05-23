NBC: Rotting Trash in LA Attracting Rats as Typhus Epidemic Looms

Los Angeles is quickly becoming America’s biggest disaster-zone, with rat-infested piles of trash fueling concerns about a new typhus epidemic.

According to a report by NBC Los Angeles, the city’s most notorious trash pile, located between downtown LA’s Fashion and Produce districts, continues to be a magnet for rats after it was cleaned up a few months ago.

Rat-infested piles of rotting garbage left uncollected by the city of Los Angeles, even after promises to clean it up, are fueling concerns about a new epidemic after last year’s record number of flea-borne typhus cases.

Information Liberation reports: Tucker Carlson has been chronicling the homeless epidemic in America over the past week:

Imagine if our media spent half as much time talking about the problems Americans face in our own country as they spend talking about the problems illegal aliens face illegally invading our country!