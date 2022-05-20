NBC Reveal Joe Biden Told a Bare-Faced Lie To Nation About His Family’s Foreign Earnings

Joe Biden told a bare-faced lie to the nation when he claimed during the final election debate in 2020 that his son Hunter Biden had not earned any money from China, according to an NBC News report which details the many millions of dollars Hunter earned from this source.

NBC News, much to its credit, has uncovered what appears to be definitive proof that Joe Biden has been misleading the American people for years about the nature of his “family business” with his son, Hunter.

The proof includes confirmation that between 2013 and 2018, the president’s notorious youngest son, Hunter, earned $11 million “via his roles as an attorney and a board member with a Ukrainian firm accused of bribery and his work with a Chinese businessman now accused of fraud.”

These findings call into question the president’s claim made during the final 2020 presidential election debate that Hunter had not earned a single dime from China.

“My son has not made money in terms of this thing about, what are you talking about, China. I have not had… the only guy who made money from China is this guy. He’s the only one. Nobody else has made money from China,” he said during the debate, referencing his debate opponent, then-President Donald Trump. TTP report:

Joe Biden in 2020 insisted Hunter “has not made money” from China.



Hunter actually made millions, starting when Joe was VP. Joe Biden lied. pic.twitter.com/nL03U21ysX — Tommy Pigott (@TommyPigott) May 19, 2022

It appears, for all intents and purposes, that the then-Democrat presidential nominee either lied or was ignorant of the truth. The evidence suggests it’s the former.

What’s known is that of the $11 million that Hunter earned, over 50 percent came from China.

“Biden made $5.8 million, more than half his total earnings from 2013 to 2018, from two deals with Chinese business interests. Biden’s most lucrative business relationship was acting as a consultant in a project with a company that belongs to a once-powerful Chinese businessman who is now thought to be detained in his homeland,” NBC News reported Thursday.

“According to business records referred to in the Senate report, Hudson West III, a venture funded by the Chinese oil and natural gas company CEFC and its chairman, Ye Jianming, paid $4,790,375.25 to Owasco P.C. over about one year. Filings with the Washington, D.C., government show Owasco P.C. is controlled by Hunter Biden.”

These damning findings were obtained from “an NBC News analysis of a copy of Biden’s hard drive and iCloud account and documents released by Republicans on two Senate committees.”

In other words, these damning findings all come from the infamous Hunter Biden laptop that the establishment press buried and censored in the days leading up to the 2020 presidential election.

Indeed, the final election debate — the one in which it appears Biden lied — occurred on Oct. 22nd, only eight days after the Post’s original story broke.

Leaked Hunter Biden smoking-gun emails, hard drive shows VP involvement with Burisma and so much more https://t.co/92RLg9igrC via @BIZPACReview — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) October 14, 2020

The Post’s initial report unveiled a couple of emails from the laptop showing that Hunter had “introduced his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, to a top executive at a Ukrainian energy firm less than a year before the elder Biden pressured government officials in Ukraine into firing a prosecutor who was investigating the company.”

Additional reports from the Post, all of them also based on emails from the laptop, laid bare how Hunter had also sought profitable deals with the largest private energy conglomerate in China because they were “interesting for me and my family.”

These were the same emails that referenced the “big guy,” a term that some have suspected was used to surreptitiously denote Hunter’s father.

“10% for the Big Guy” – Hunter Biden. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) March 19, 2022

Hunter is currently under federal investigation, in part because of the emails on his infamous laptop. His father meanwhile remains under no suspicion, because as argued by Obama-era Office of Government Ethics Director Walter Shaub, thus far no “direction connection” has been established between him and his son’s business dealings, save for their shared name.

“Family members of presidents and other political officials are going to make money. They’re going to have jobs. They’re private citizens. And it’s really not for us to say how or when they make money. … Unfortunately, Hunter Biden seems a lot like somebody whose primary profession is being Joe Biden’s son. But unless there’s a direct connection to Joe Biden, that’s really more of a criticism of one private citizen rather than a government official or an administration,” Shaub said to NBC News.

Hunter used his family name to profit. That’s confirmed without a shadow of a doubt. What remains unproven is whether his father knew about, tolerated or even promoted this bad behavior.

The fact that he introduced his father to some of the executives he’d worked with suggests the current president at least knew. But if he did, why did he do nothing to stop his son from profiting off their name?

While NBC News deserves some credit for its latest reporting on Hunter, many still remain critical of the media, and for good reason.

“If President Donald Trump were caught up in similar circumstances, he’d be hounded at every press conference and during every walk to Marine One with the questions: What did he know and when did he know it? It’d dominate cable news and the Sunday shows, newspaper editorials and op-ed pages,” critic Rich Lowry wrote for the New York Post last month.

“While it’s nice that the laptop once dismissed as Russian disinformation is finally considered a legitimate source of news by what are supposed to be news outlets, the reporting comes a year-and-a-half late and doesn’t add new information commensurate with the delay.”