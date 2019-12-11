NBC Reporter Admits Latest Trump Rally “Biggest I’ve Ever Seen!”

President Trump’s rally in Hershey, Pennsylvania was one of the biggest political rallies in recent history.

The last Trump rally held at the Giant Center in 2016 broke records with a staggering 12,500 supporters in attendance.

On Tuesday night, Trump returned to the Giant Center with an equally impressive crowd size.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Thousands stood outside in the rain today hours before the doors opened.

Thousands packed the Giants Center tonight.

And caught on video… NBC’s far left anchor Katy Tur was caught telling her cohorts, “One of the biggest rallies I’ve ever seen!”