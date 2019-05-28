NBC Polling Data Shows Bernie Sanders Supporters Are ‘Low Info’ Voters

The less attention you pay to politics, the more likely you are to support Bernie Sanders and the socialist option for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, according to NBC polling data.

The NBC poll debuted Sunday on “Meet the Press” and it revealed a characteristic about Bernie Sanders voters that wasn’t exactly flattering.

Daily Wire reports:

“The less you are paying attention, the more likely you are a Bernie Sanders supporter,” Todd says, pointing to a Monmouth poll taken recently showing that Sanders is losing definite ground to both former Vice President Joe Biden and a suddenly-much-stronger Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who has jumped between 5 and 6 points in the polls since Biden entered the race.

The implication, of course, is that Sanders voters are “low information.” Todd’s panel seems to agree, pointing out that Warren has been working harder than Sanders at courting primary state voters, and that Warren built on Sanders’ 2016 campaign, turning what was then mere policy positions into what is now definitive policy proposals.

Unfortunately, Sanders voters, who often consider themselves the most informed, progressive (and maybe smartest and most talented) of voters didn’t take kindly to the poll’s suggestion that they really just don’t know what they’re doing and haven’t been paying attention to the political landscape.

On social media, they were downright insulted.

Some accused Todd and NBC of being in the bag for Joe Biden and beholden to their corporate overlords at Comcast. “It is obvious that Chuck Todd and others at NBC (owned by corporate Comcast) are Biden supporters. They are afraid of Bernie. They constantly try to spin things against Bernie,” one commentator observed.

A few went so far as to call the interview an “ad” for Biden’s campaign.

Others simply lashed out at the news media altogether, accusing NBC — among other mainstream outlets — of being “propaganda” arms for the Democratic National Convention, in tweets tinged with more than a little tin foil hatted-ness.

Others even went so far as to call the mere notion of “information” an anti-Bernie Sanders conspiracy.

Bernie Sanders supporters are notoriously prickly. In 2016, they organized a sustained social media campaign against Hillary Clinton supporters in the hopes of elevating their candidate to a competitive position — and they had reason to believe that there was a conspiracy to deny Sanders the nomination because there was. Clinton’s allies in the DNC were clearly rooting for their preferred candidate and willing to do what they could to marginalize Sanders.

This time around, though, Sanders’ position isn’t under quite the same threat. Four years after he burst onto the scene, Sanders’ policy positions have been well-integrated into the Democratic party platform and younger, more ambitious political leaders — including Warren — are turning what, from Sanders, were mere complaints, into policy papers and draft legislation.