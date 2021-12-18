NBC could be on the brink of financial ruin after Covington Catholic teen Nicholas Sandmann won a historic settlement with the far-left network on Friday.
Sandmann’s lawyers filed a $800 million lawsuit against CNN, WaPo and NBC Universal after the far-left outlets smeared him in 2019 to make him look he harassed Nathan Phillips, a Native American who attended the Indigenous Peoples March in DC that year.
Sandmann filed a $275 million lawsuit against NBC-Universal and MSNBC and settled for an undisclosed amount of money, according to a statement released on Twitter.
“At this time I would like to release that NBC and I have reached a settlement. The terms are confidential.” Nick Sandmann revealed on Friday.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Sandmann hit WaPo with a $250 million lawsuit.
The lawsuit against WaPo claims that the paper “vilified” the student that was seen in a viral video being confronted by far-left activist Nathan Phillips because of the fact that he is white.
Sandmann also slammed CNN with a $250 million suit – he settled with both CNN and Wapo last year.
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Switzerland To Hold Referendum on Making Mandatory Vaccinations ILLEGAL: ‘Our People Are Sovereign’ - December 18, 2021
- Another Senior CNN Producer Arrested for Raping Children – Media Blackout - December 18, 2021
- NBC on the Brink as Nick Sandmann Reaches ‘Historic Settlement’ - December 18, 2021