NBC News Chief Andrew Lack To Step Down Following Years Of Scandal

On Monday NBCUniversal announced a sweeping corporate reorganization including the departure of NBC News Chairman Andy Lack, signaling that the storied news operation is looking to make a fresh start after years of scandal.

Lack had been accused of mishandling sexual harassment complaints at the Network and reportedly preyed on young female employees pursuing sexual relationships with them, according to one of his alleged victims.

RT reports: “NBC News Group President Andy Lack has decided to step down and will transition out of the company at the end of the month,” NBCUniversal said in a statement on Monday, announcing a sweeping corporate restructuring that will consolidate a long list of networks into one division.

Here's the full press release from NBCUniversal announcing the changes. pic.twitter.com/7bdxM1cIRF — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) May 4, 2020

The shake-up at the Comcast-owned media giant will see a number of its television networks – including MSNBC, Bravo, SYFY, Oxygen, E! and USA – collapse into a single division headed by Mark Lazarus, the chairman of television and streaming at NBCUniversal. Lack, meanwhile, will be replaced by Telemundo’s current chairman, Cesar Conde, who will take on oversight of NBC News, MSNBC and CNBC.

After leaving NBC’s news division in 2001 for the top echelons of the television network, Lack returned for a second run in 2015, rejoining NBC News and MSNBC in the wake of a ratings-killing scandal surrounding anchor Brian Williams, who falsely claimed on air to have come under rocket fire while reporting from Iraq, resulting in a six-month suspension without pay.

Lack’s long career at the network was not free of controversy. He was accused of mishandling sexual-harassment complaints directed at NBC anchor Matt Lauer – who was ultimately fired in 2017 for inappropriate behavior in the workplace – allegedly outing Lauer’s accuser after vowing to keep her identity confidential. Journalist Ronan Farrow would later cite multiple sources in his book, ‘Catch and Kill’, who said that not only were NBC higher-ups aware of Lauer’s misconduct long before his firing, but that disgraced Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein used the story to successfully blackmail the network into halting an investigation into his own sexual harassment scandal.

Update on this: Andrew Lack is stepping down, after public protests calling for leadership change and a unionization effort within the company demanding more transparency about harassment issues there. Grateful to the sources who spoke. https://t.co/gHrDwJRJTX — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) May 4, 2020

Andy Lack is the guy who reportedly killed Ronan Farrow's reporting on the Harvey Weinstein sex crimes. That means he'll probably become Joe Biden's top advisor now.https://t.co/3X2vZ8v4MM — Michael Berry (@MichaelBerrySho) May 4, 2020

The NBC chief’s resignation triggered a spate of different theories online, with some speculating Lack left the outlet not due to fallout over the Weinstein scandal, but rather because of MSNBC’s more recent reporting on sexual assault allegations dogging Joe Biden, the former vice president and the presumptive Democratic nominee for 2020.