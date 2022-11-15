NBC FIRES Reporter Who Exposed Paul Pelosi ‘Hammer Hoax’ on Live TV

NBC has fired reporter Miquel Almaguer after he exposed the Paul Pelosi hammer attack to be a “hoax” to millions of viewers during a live broadcast.

The video of the bombshell report that aired on the Today Show has been deleted across several platforms.

In the report, journalist Miquel Almaguer revealed that Paul Pelosi opened the door for the police, did not flee or declare an emergency, walked back to the attacker in the house, and was then attacked in what appeared to be a lovers quarrel.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: This shook up the entire narrative by the Pelosi team.

The YouTube video originally posted to the Today Show page was made private.

The video at the Today Show Twitter page was deleted.

The video at the the Today Show home page at NBC was taken down with a message stating “We apologize, this video has expired.”

Copies of the report were archived and posted:

BREAKING: Paul Pelosi opened the door for cops, did not flee or declare emergency, walked back to the attacker in the house, then was ATTACKED!? WHAT!? pic.twitter.com/9YfJiaJX9f — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 4, 2022

On Monday The Daily Beast announced that NBC reporter Miquil Almaguer was suspended following his report on Paul Pelosi.