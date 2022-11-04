On Friday, NBC News accidentally aired a report proving that the Paul Pelosi hammer attack was likely an inside job.
The report revealed that Pelosi let police into his home, then walked away from them and toward David DePape. That doesn’t sound like the actions of a man who is trying to escape a violent criminal who has just broken into his home.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Thelibertydaily.com reports: Of course, NBC News retracted the story, deleted the report, and claimed it didn’t meet their “reporting standards.”
Latest Videos
Greta Thunberg Calls For ‘Annihilation of the West’ To ‘Save the World’
Lara Logan Says Biden Admin Is 'Guilty' of 'Trafficking Children For the Elite'
YouTube BANNED Us After We Posted This Video About the WEF
Unearthed US Gov’t Docs Reveal Feds Are Manipulating Hurricanes
WEF: ‘Humans Must Plug Themselves Into Our Matrix or Die’
Kanye West: Satanic Illuminati Elite Have Infested Hollywood
FBI Chief Found Dead After Exposing Sickening Truth About Elite Pedophilia
Disturbing Proof the WEF and UN Are Quietly Deleting the Internet
WEF Insider Reveals 'Bug-Eating Agenda' Is About Destroying the Human Soul
Here’s the video:
The cover-up is on.
This lends even more credibility to the theory that Pelosi knew his attacker and let him in for whatever reason. Then someone staged the break-in and the false anti-MAGA narrative was born.
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Bombshell Report: Countries That Sought ‘Zero-COVID’ Lockdowns Have the Least Immunity - November 4, 2022
- NBC Caught Quietly Deleting Report Proving That Pelosi Attack Was an Inside Job - November 4, 2022
- Beto O’Rourke Trembles With Fear As Crowd Chant “You’re a Baby Killer” - November 4, 2022