NBC Caught Quietly Deleting Report Proving That Pelosi Attack Was an Inside Job

On Friday, NBC News accidentally aired a report proving that the Paul Pelosi hammer attack was likely an inside job.

The report revealed that Pelosi let police into his home, then walked away from them and toward David DePape. That doesn’t sound like the actions of a man who is trying to escape a violent criminal who has just broken into his home.

Thelibertydaily.com reports: Of course, NBC News retracted the story, deleted the report, and claimed it didn’t meet their “reporting standards.”

Here’s the video:

The cover-up is on.

This lends even more credibility to the theory that Pelosi knew his attacker and let him in for whatever reason. Then someone staged the break-in and the false anti-MAGA narrative was born.