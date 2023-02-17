NBC Admits ‘Conspiracy Theorists Were Right,’ Natural Immunity More Effective Than mRNA Vaccines

The immunity generated from an infection was found to be “at least as high, if not higher” than that provided by two doses of an mRNA vaccine, according to NBC News who cited a new study while admitting that conspiracy theorists were right about “natural immunity” all along.

Chalk this one up as yet another major vindication for so-called conspiracy theorists who have been demonized by the mainstream media in recent years, but are batting 1000 in 2023 as the official narrative continues to fall apart.

The NBC admission was met with a wave of people who pointed out that the mainstream media has been on the wrong side of history in recent years.

However, so-called “experts” are still trying to spin the news to their advantage to defend their agenda.

According to Dr. Christopher Murray, the director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, getting vaccinated is still preferable to relying on natural immunity.

“The problem of saying ‘I’m gonna get infected to get immunity’ is you might be one of those people that end up in the hospital or die,” Murray said. “Why would you take the risk when you can get immunity through vaccination quite safely?”

Perhaps because the vaccines do not provide immunity, as everybody including Bill Gates and Albert Bourla, have finally admitted? And perhaps because it is becoming increasingly obvious that the experimental vaccine is not safe?