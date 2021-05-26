NBA Star Slams ‘Fake Woke’ Democrats: ‘Worst Thing’ for Blacks, ‘New Version of the KKK’

NBA star Kwame Brown has slammed the “fake woke” Democrats who voted for Joe Biden, saying that they were the “worst thing” for the “black community.”

Brown issued the scathing remarks in a recent video published to Twitter this week.

“You fake woke n*gros man, y’all, y’all are the worst thing to the black community,” Brown said. “You fake woke n****s won’t allow independent thought, because I don’t care who you vote for. I ain’t never cuss nobody out for voting for the Democratic party, I ain’t ever called anyone a coon or a disrespectful name, none of that.”

“You motherf***ers are, you guys that do that, not all Democrats do that, but the guys who do that, y’all are the new version of the KKK,” he added.

“White folks don’t got to do nothing. You all are the new version of the KKK because you try to intimidate.”

“You try to exile black folks and you try to cancel them because they don’t agree with you and that’s sad,” he warned.

“You act like you doing something righteous for doing that, ‘the Democratic Party is our people!’ So, you going to hurt another black man for the white people that you like? You a fool.”

