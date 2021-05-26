NBA Star Slams ‘Fake Woke’ Democrats: ‘Worst Thing’ for Blacks, ‘New Version of the KKK’

NBA star Kwame Brown has slammed the “fake woke” Democrats who voted for Joe Biden, saying that they were the “worst thing” for the “black community.”
Brown issued the scathing remarks in a recent video published to Twitter this week.
“You fake woke n*gros man, y’all, y’all are the worst thing to the black community,” Brown said. “You fake woke n****s won’t allow independent thought, because I don’t care who you vote for. I ain’t never cuss nobody out for voting for the Democratic party, I ain’t ever called anyone a coon or a disrespectful name, none of that.”
“You motherf***ers are, you guys that do that, not all Democrats do that, but the guys who do that, y’all are the new version of the KKK,” he added.
“White folks don’t got to do nothing. You all are the new version of the KKK because you try to intimidate.”
“You try to exile black folks and you try to cancel them because they don’t agree with you and that’s sad,” he warned.
“You act like you doing something righteous for doing that, ‘the Democratic Party is our people!’ So, you going to hurt another black man for the white people that you like? You a fool.”
WATCH:
TRANSCRIPT:
Motherf***er’s crazy. Can’t talk one policy, can’t say one thing. Look here, I said a long time ago. I got people calling my phone all the time. I got, I don’t know how the hell all these people get my number, the Democratic registry and all this s**t. ‘Are you voting for Joe Biden?’ I say, well what is his policies? ‘[inaudible] you can go online.’ I went online, I saw tax [inaudible] and I saw this and I saw that. I don’t [cuts out] for black America. What’s going on? ‘Oh, we going to talk about–‘ Oh, no, I ain’t, I’m not here to debate, I’ll call you back. Like s**t, I don’t want to hear that s**t. I’m not one of them scared n*gros. I’m me. You get on the [phone] line and try to talk all smart, ‘well, ya know, I went to school and I–‘ oh yeah, you did, you went to school and all that, ok, yeah. You been voting for the Democrats this whole time, well so have I and everybody else and what do we have to show for it? ‘Well, you know, they try to combat racism.’ Well why the fuck they ain’t do it in 60 years then? ‘Well, you know, it’ still work–‘ Man I don’t want to hear that s**t. I don’t want to hear it. I’m up to here with all these excuses that people make. … I’m just so tired. You fake woke n*gros man, y’all, y’all are the worst thing to the black community. You fake woke n****s won’t allow independent thought, because I don’t care who you vote for. I ain’t never cuss nobody out for voting for the Democratic party, I ain’t ever called anyone a coon or a disrespectful name, none of that. You motherf***ers are, you guys that do that, not all Democrats do that, but the guys who do that, y’all are the new version of the KKK. White folks don’t got to do nothing. You all are the new version of the KKK because you try to intimidate. You try to exile black folks and you try to cancel them because they don’t agree with you and that’s sad. You act like you doing something righteous for doing that, ‘the Democratic Party is our people!’ So, you going to hurt another black man for the white people that you like? You a fool.