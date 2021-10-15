NBA Player: I Got Blood Cots After Vax – NBA Told Me To Keep Quiet About It

Brandon Goodwin, an NBA player with the Atlanta Hawks, admitted recently that the reason he was forced to leave the sport was due to blood clots from the Covid vaccine.

Goodwin claims the NBA instructed him to keep the incident quiet.

“I got sick, and I never quite recovered from it. I would always have back pain. I was just super tired in the games. I was so tired. I felt like I couldn’t run up and down the court. My back was hurting. My back really started hurting bad. Then, I’m like, ‘OK. I need to go to the doctor. That’s when I found out I had blood clots. That all within the span of a month,” Goodwin said in an interview.

Goodwin says he is confident it was from the COVID vaccine: “I was fine until then. I was fine up until I took the vaccine, I was fine. People trying to tell you, ‘No. It’s not the vaccine.’ How do you know? You don’t know. Yes, the vaccine ended my season. One thousand percent.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports:

