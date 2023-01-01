NBA Player Blows the Whistle: ‘Thousands of Athletes Died From COVID Shots’

Former NBA player John Stockton has warned that thousands of professional atheletes have dropped dead as a result of taking the experimental COVID jabs.

Stockton, former point guard for the Utah Jazz, joined the “Sideline Sanity” podcast for an interview to address the issue of athletes dropping dead ‘suddenly and unexpectedly.’

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Infowars.com reports: “I think it’s pretty much on record, there’s 150, I think it’s now over 100 professional athletes dead. Professional athletes, in the prime of their life, dropping dead vaccinated, right on the field of play, right on the field, right on the court,” Stockton had said last year.

Now, Stockton doubled down on his claim and even expanded it, claiming he now believes “thousands” of athletes have been killed by the jab.

“I went back and looked; I have names, pictures, faces, where they played,” Stockton told host Michele Tafoya. “I had over 300 at the time, so I felt pretty confident with my 150, and again people had to come out and discuss it. I had the proof in my hands: a piece of paper with the names on it.”

“Now it’s a lot more than that,” he continued. “I think it’s thousands now, but don’t quote me. I’m not saying it’s 1,000 or more, but it might be. It’s a big number.”

Stockton had previously criticized the vaccine manufacturers for their history of covering up their medical “fraud.”

“It’s amazing the protection they have, and even with that, they are serial felons,” Stockton said of the pharmaceutical companies in 2021. “Almost each one across the board, they’ve been convicted and paid astronomical sums for the frauds they’ve committed and yet it doesn’t seem like it’s known.”

The 60-year-old had also thrown his support behind Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving after he refused to adhere to the NBA’s vaccine mandate.

“You have a lot of supporters, Kyrie,” Stockton told fellow vaccine skeptic podcast hosts Chad Fisher and Tony Farmer. “Not all them of can get to you, and you can’t get to all of them, but there’s every bit a majority out there that’s sitting there pulling for you. They’re just not quite as bold as he is. I’m proud of him as an individual to take that kind of individual risk and be that bold for what you feel is right.”

Since the COVID vaccine rollout in 2021, many athletes, pilots, and members of the military who were all subjected to vaccine mandates have been revealing the extent of the adverse reactions they suffered after taking the shot.

Heart inflammation has become so common in vaccinated athletes that they’re now being screened for COVID vaccine adverse reactions in many cases.

Nevertheless, incidents of otherwise healthy individuals who died suddenly has apparently spiked over the last couple years.