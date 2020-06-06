NBA Champion Warns Trump “We’re Coming To Get You Out Of The White House”

Former basketball star Stephen Jackson has warned President Trump that he will not be re-elected in November as protests against police brutality hit all fifty states and several other countries.

Jackson who won an NBA championship with the San Antonio Spurs in 2003 warned the president never to say George Floyd’s name: ““Do not speak on behalf of my brother. I’m making you a promise, you will not be in the White House come November. You will not be reelected, I’m telling you now“…….“We’re coming to get you out of the White House“

Trump had used Floyd’s name when addressing the media about the latest job report in the United States: “Equal justice under the law must mean every American receives equal treatment in every encounter with law enforcement regardless of race, color, gender or creed,” Trump told reporters “They have to receive fair treatment from law enforcement. We all saw what happened last week. We can’t let that happen,” he continued, referencing Floyd’s death. “Hopefully George is looking down right now and saying this is a great thing that’s happening for our country. This is a great day for him, it’s a great day for everybody. This is a great day for everybody. This is a great, great day in terms of equality.”

RT reports: Jackson earlier told the media that he became a close friend of George Floyd years ago as they both grew up in Texas. The protests over his death in police custody have spread across the US and have made their way to countries around the world.

Most of the rallies and marches have been peaceful. However, they have often been followed by rioting and looting in several major US cities. The wave of violence prompted state and local authorities to call in the National Guard and impose curfews.

Protests took place outside the White House as well, where police used tear gas and flash bangs to push the crowd away.

Trump condemned the death of Floyd as a “grave tragedy” and voiced support for the peaceful protesters. At the same time, he harshly criticized the “mobs” committing violence, looting, and vandalism.