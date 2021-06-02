Navy SEAL Who Killed Osama Bin Laden Blasts ‘Moronic’ Biden for Downplaying Terror Threat From Al-Qaeda

The Navy SEAL who killed Osama bin Laden slammed President Biden on Tuesday after Biden falsely claimed that white supremacists were a greater terror threat than al-Qaeda.

“We must not give hate a safe harbor. As I said in my address to the joint session of Congress, according to the Intelligence Community, terrorism from white supremacy is the most lethal threat to the homeland today, not ISIS, not Al-Qaeda — white supremacists,” Biden declared. “That’s not me. That’s the intelligence community under both Trump and under my administration.”

“Two weeks ago, I signed into law the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, which the House had passed to the Senate,” Biden continued. “My administration will soon lay out our broader strategy to counter domestic terrorism and the violence driven by the most heinous hate crimes and other forms of bigotry.”

NOW – Biden: “Terrorism from white supremacy is the most lethal threat to the homeland today.”pic.twitter.com/pXDeQuVusF — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) June 1, 2021

Dailywire.com reports: Robert J. O’Neill, who is credited with killing bin Laden in the years after the September 11 attacks, responded to Biden’s remarks by writing on Twitter: “This is the most dangerously inaccurate statement I have ever heard from a president. More to follow, I’m sure.”

This is the most dangerously inaccurate statement I have ever heard from a president. More to follow, I'm sure. https://t.co/te3LHxfMIS — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) June 1, 2021

Biden also faced backlash over comments that he made about the ability of black entrepreneurs, saying that they have the same abilities as their white counterparts but they don’t have lawyers or accountants.

“Just imagine, if instead of denying millions of entrepreneurs the ability to access capital and contracting, we made it possible to take their dreams to the marketplace to create jobs and invest in our communities,” Biden said. “The data shows young Black entrepreneurs are just as capable of succeeding given the chance as White entrepreneurs are, but they don’t have lawyers. They don’t have accountants, but they have great ideas. Does anyone doubt this whole nation would be better off from the investments those people make? And I promise you, that’s why I set up the National Small Business Administration that’s much broader, because they’re going to get those loans.”

Some of the top responses to Biden included: