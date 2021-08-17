Navy SEAL Who Assassinated bin Laden: ‘Joe Biden Is a Worthless Sack of Sh*t’

The U.S. Navy SEAL who killed Osama bin Laden in 2011 has slammed President Joe Biden as a ‘worthless sack of sh*t’ following his disastrous defeat in Afghanistan.

Biden’s gross mishandling of the withdrawal process triggered the immediate collapse of Afghanistan, which fell into the hands of the Taliban.

Rob O’Neill slammed Biden over the botched withdrawal, demanding that senior officials resign immediately.

The former SEAL declared that heads must roll out of respect for the men and women who sacrificed their lives, arguing that the fallen troops would be ashamed of Biden’s behavior.

O’Neill began by calling for the resignation of chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, in a series of tweets.

“There are Afghans falling to their deaths off of our retreating aircraft,” O’Neill tweeted.

“Has @thejointstaff resigned yet?”

“Has this dude quit yet? @thejointstaff” the veteran added.

O’Neill added:

“This is the worst loss in American history. Our most popular president has vanished. Prove me wrong.”

“Everything Democrats touch turns to s**t. Prove me wrong.”

“My friends who died for no reason would be disgusted with this administration.”

“Have any of our generals and admirals resigned out of disgrace yet?”

“We’ve heard more from The Taliban than we have from the most popular president in our history. Anything @PressSec ?”

“People are being killed trying to evacuate Kabul. But don’t worry… Jen Psaki will tell us what’s actually happening once dips**t goes to sleep.”

“Do I have this all right?: Our border is wide open, China’s biological weapon is surging, we closed our pipelines but opened Russia’s, the Taliban is back in charge, we are defunding the police and people with penises are women. What did I miss?”

“Joe Biden opposed the raid to kill bin Laden. At least he lost Afghanistan in 7 months.”

“Remember when people held hands and jump to their deaths out of the twin towers? Neither does @POTUS”

Other tweets included:

Dailywire.com reports: Former White House physician Ronny Jackson, who served in the role under both Presidents Obama and Trump, called out President Joe Biden on Sunday for avoiding the media.

“OUTRAGEOUS! Biden needs to address the nation TONIGHT,” Jackson said. “If he’s not mentally capable of handling this crisis, he needs to resign IMMEDIATELY. America deserves better than this – OUR VETERANS DESERVE BETTER THAN THIS! Come out of hiding at Camp David and do your damn job!”

Former President Donald Trump demanded that Biden resign, saying, “What Joe Biden has done with Afghanistan is legendary.”

“It will go down as one of the greatest defeats in American history!” Trump said. “It is time for Joe Biden to resign in disgrace for what he has allowed to happen to Afghanistan, along with the tremendous surge in COVID, the Border catastrophe, the destruction of energy independence, and our crippled economy.”