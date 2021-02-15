Navarro: What VP Pence Did to POTUS Will Go Down as ‘Biggest Betrayal Imaginable’

Dr. Peter Navarro has slammed former Vice President Mike Pence, saying what he did to President Trump will go down as one of the greatest betrayals in U.S. history.

Large numbers of voters were angry with Pence for not having the courage to question the election results.

During a recent interview with Steve Bannon, Navarro said:

“Look, what Mike Pence did to Donald J. Trump I think will go down in history as one of the biggest betrayals imaginable.”

“Because clearly, the Vice President had a mission up on Capitol Hill to get to the bottom of all the election fraud and irregularities that I document in the three volumes of the Navarro Report,” he continued.

“And he refused to do that.”

“And the fact that the riot happened,” he added.

“The last person on earth that wanted that to happen was Donald J. Trump.”

“Because it allowed the vice president, it allowed the RINO Republicans.”

“And it certainly allowed the Democrats to cancel what was going to be an investigation on January 6th, which was going to be one of the greatest days in the history of the republic because it would have allowed an investigation into this fraud.”

