NATO Is Ready For A Direct Confrontation With Russia Says Top NATO Official

Admiral Rob Bauer, head of the NATO Military Committee has said that the Alliance is ready for a direct confrontation with Russia.

Admiral Bauer, who is is the 33rd Chair of the Military Committee of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization or NATO, made his comments during an interview with RTP, a Portuguese public broadcasting organisation this week.

Joe Biden also announced this week he is sending tanks to Ukraine to fight Russia.

Pravda reports: Bauer recalled that during the NATO summit in Madrid last year the Alliance decided to establish four additional multinational battlegroups in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia in response to Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

“This is an important signal for Russia… That we are prepared if they decide to go after NATO. This is a red line. If there is a red line, then it is the Russians crossing our borders,” the Chair of the NATO Military Committee said.

Bauer said that NATO countries ought to gear civilian industrial production to the needs of the military and expressed his support for the idea of a “war economy in peacetime”.

He added that he believes that Russia’s strategic objectives go beyond Ukraine, with Moscow wanting to claim the territory of the former Soviet Union.