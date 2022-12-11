NATO Chief Fears A Full Blown War Between The West & Russia This Winter

NATO’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has expressed a fear that the alliance may be dragged into a full blown war with Russia this winter.

The NATO chief said that the alliance’s most important task was to prevent war in Europe but is worried “If things go wrong, things can go terribly wrong.”

Breitbart reports: Stoltenberg told Norwegian broadcaster NRK this week “It’s a very serious and fateful time in Europe, and thus also for Norway”

“I fear that the war in Ukraine will get out of control and spread into a major war between NATO and Russia. But I am confident that we will avoid it,” Stoltenberg said.

“[Putin] knows it’s all for one, and one for all. NATO’s most important task is to prevent all-out war in Europe, and that is enough we are working on every single day,” he added.

Stoltenberg also acknowledged growing issues regarding food prices and energy in Europe, saying: “It is a painful price we in Europe bear. But it will be a great price to pay if our freedom is threatened by Putin winning in Ukraine.”

While the NATO chief said that he remains confident in Ukraine’s military abilities in the conflict, others, such as Dr Gunnar Beck, a Member of Parliament (MEP) for the populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, claimed the west has “misplaced optimism” in a victory against Russia.

“There is a lot of triumphalism right now, talk of Russia being pushed back to its pre-conflict borders and I think that’s misplaced triumphalism. What we need in Ukraine, above all, is a genuine compromise peace as soon as possible,” Dr Beck told Breitbart London last month.