NATO Blasted For Tweet Comparing Ukraine Conflict To Harry Potter & Star Wars

The official NATO twitter account posted a strange message comparing the Ukraine conflict to Harry Potter, Star Wars, Braveheart, and other fantasy films.
NATO claimed that the tweet, which went vial on Wednesday, was a quote from a soldier in the Ukrainian army.
The tweet read “This war will shape the continent. It will set rules and draw frontiers. Books will be written and studies done on the reality we face today. We are Harry Potter and William Wallace, the Na’vi and Han Solo. We’re escaping from Shawshank and blowing up the Death Star. We are fighting with the Harkonnens and challenging Thanos.”
As the GWP noted: The United States should take great comfort that an organization we spend roughly $36 billion per year on is comparing wars costing billions of dollars and lives to movies.
The response on social media was meanwhile brutal and hilarious:
