Native American Nathan Phillips Lied About Being a Vietnam Veteran, WaPo Admits

The Native American man who falsely claimed “harassment” by a group of Catholic teens also lied about being a “Vietnam veteran”, the Washington Post has been forced to admit.

According to a correction buried at the bottom of this WaPo article, far-left activist Nathan Phillips never set foot in Vietnam.

The correction states:

Correction: Earlier versions of this story incorrectly said that Native American activist Nathan Phillips fought in the Vietnam War. Phillips served in the U.S. Marines from 1972 to 1976 but was never deployed to Vietnam.

The Gateway Pundit reports Phillips raised money off of the claim he was a Vietnam vet:

In 2012, over $6,000 was raised for a documentary about his life in which he claimed to be a Vietnam veteran.

In a video about the documentary, director Maria Stanisheva explained that her documentary was about Phillips’ belief that he could pray cancer away from his wife.

Stanisheva explained in the footage that Phillips had been sent to a Catholic boarding school at the age of five. From the sound of it, he resents the experience.

“Nathan’s past is a difficult one. He was forced out of his family at the age of five to be integrated into a Catholic school — like so many other Native Americans — not being allowed to see his family for ten years,” Stanisheva stated.

Stanisheva goes on to say that “he was then a Marine in Vietnam — and right after that he became an alcoholic for 20 years.”

One of the first news outlets to run with this Covington Catholic story, Indian Country Today, reported on January 19th:

In a previous interview with Phillips, he told Indian Country Today that returning from Vietnam was not easy as a veteran. “People called me a baby killer and a hippie girl spit on me.”

They stealth edited the article to now read:

In a previous interview with Phillips, he told Indian Country Today that the Vietnam era was not easy as a marine. “People called me a baby killer and a hippie girl spit on me.”

It’s possible they just made that up as I can’t find that quote anywhere else. I messaged the writer for comment but he’s yet to respond. Regardless, it’s absolutely clear Phillips has made little effort to correct the widely made false claim he was a Vietnam veteran.