National Guard Troops Could Stay In D.C. Until End Of Year

The National Guard could now be staying in DC until the Fall and there is no timeline on when the US Capitol fence will come down.

Thousands of National Guardsmen have been present in DC since the Capitol riots on January 6. They were expected to leave by the middle of March, but now, according to an internal communication obtained by FOX 5, they may be staying until autumn 2021.

Big League Politics reports: FOX 5 DC is reporting that the National Security Council is plotting with the Department of Defense for support beyond the date of Mar. 12. They obtained an email in which deep state forces claimed they are planning a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the specifics.

“If it’s not possible to sustain at the current level with NG personnel, we need to establish the number of NG personnel (DCNG and out-of-state) we can sustain for an extended period – at least through Fall 2021 – and understand additional options for providing DoD support, to include use of reserve personnel, as well as active component,” wrote acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Global Security Robert Salesses in the email.

The National Guard released a vague response when pressed for a comment by FOX 5 DC.

“The National Guard is conducting prudent planning for the eventual end of the security mission and the return of its Soldiers and Airmen to their home stations,” they stated.

Additionally, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who is purging all patriotic conservatives from the military, wants 5,000 military troops to occupy Washington D.C. throughout the year, according to a report from Stars and Stripes.

Big League Politics has reported on how the Biden regime has exploited violence in and around the Capitol on Jan. 6 to turn Washington D.C. into a lockdown police state to protect democracy, or something: