National Black Farmers Association President: ‘A Famine Is Coming to America’

National Black Farmers Association President John Boyd Jr. warned that a famine is coming to America thanks to Joe Biden’s disastrous policies.

High diesel fuel costs and soaring fertilizer prices are putting farmers out of business.

High inflation and volatile markets are causing problems for farmers and truckers.

“When you say there’s going to be food shortages, are we talking about things like what we see from Venezuela or from Cuba or from Russia, where if you go to the grocery store, is it that they’re out of Honey Nut Cheerios or are they out of all cereal?” NewsNation host Leland Vitter asked John Boyd.

“Well, most people don’t know corn for instance is in Corn Flakes and corn syrup, soybeans are in all sorts of products that wind up in your local grocery stores,” Boyd responded.

“For so long we’ve had and enjoyed lots of food in this country so we’ve never, ever faced a food shortage and I think that that’s coming in the coming months. The Biden Administration — that I’ve been urging to take more swift action still hasn’t taken the action that I believe that is needed.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Joe Biden has repeatedly stated there will be food shortages as a result of Putin invading Ukraine.

Everything is Putin’s fault.

Biden told the world to expect “real” food shortages in Europe and the United States.