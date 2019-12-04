Nasty Nancy Tells UN Climate Meeting: “USA Still in”

Nancy Pelosi used taxpayer dollars to travel to glamorous Madrid, Spain, with a delegation of Democrats for the 25th United Nations Climate Change Conference.

Pelosi decided to represent America at the Global Warming COP25 meetings.

During a slurred speech on Monday, Pelosi boasted that she had been attending these meetings since 1992.

She then told the UN delegation that the “United States is still in.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Of course, she’s wrong. President Trump pulled the US out of the Paris Agreement in June 2017.

Pelosi either does not know what she is talking about or she’s playing president and needs to be slapped back into reality.