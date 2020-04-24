WATCH: Nasty Nancy Wipes Her Dirty Nose With Her Bare Hand, Then Touches House Floor Podium

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday wiped her runny nose with her bare hand, then proceeded to use that same hand on the lectern used by other members of Congress.

The 80-year-old Democratic leader’s scarf was also pulled down around her neck.

Pelosi has held Americans hostage for weeks as she sat inside her San Fransisco mansion eating expensive ice cream. Now she’s back, spreading her germs all over the place.

Democratic lawmakers have the nerve to lecture ordinary Americans about the importance of ‘social distancing’ guidelines amid the coronavirus outbreak, yet they can’t follow their own basic instructions.

WATCH: