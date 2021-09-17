Nasty Nancy: ‘What’s His Name’ Will Lose Bigly If He Runs in 2024

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has warned President Trump that if he dares run again in 2024, she will personally ensure he loses by a catastrophic margin.

During a visit to Britain for a meeting of G7 nations’ legislative leaders, Pelosi was asked about former President Trump and replied that she “[doesn’t] ever talk about him.”

She then proceeded to mock Trump, boasting that “I reference him from time to time as ‘What’s His Name.’”

Washingtontimes.com reports: Mr. Trump is reportedly almost certain to run in 2024 and try to make history by becoming the first man since Grover Cleveland in the late 19th century to win non-consecutive terms.

That bid would make another kind of history, Mrs. Pelosi predicted.

“If he wants to run again, he‘ll be the first president who was impeached twice and defeated twice,” she said.

According to a report in Reuters news agency, the British audience loudly applauded her.