House Speaker Nancy Pelosi referred to Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” as the “Obama Agenda” to a room full of stunned reporters.
“We have to keep government open…to address the full Obama agenda of building back better – with, and I love to saying building back better,” Pelosi said.
Slip of the tongue?
WATCH:
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Editor-in-chief at News Punch
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- President Putin Puts YouTube on Notice: Quit Your Censorship or Disappear Forever - September 29, 2021
- Prince Andrew Confesses: ‘Yes, I Have Been Served Child Sex Lawsuit Papers’ - September 29, 2021
- Nasty Nancy: We’re Rolling Out Obama’s Agenda Across America - September 29, 2021