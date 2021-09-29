Nasty Nancy: We’re Rolling Out Obama’s Agenda Across America

Nancy Pelosi admits Democrats are unrolling Obama's agenda for America
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi referred to Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” as the “Obama Agenda” to a room full of stunned reporters.

“We have to keep government open…to address the full Obama agenda of building back better – with, and I love to saying building back better,” Pelosi said.

Slip of the tongue?

WATCH:

