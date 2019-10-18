Nasty Nancy: Voters Are NOT Going to Decide Trump’s Impeachment Fate

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has dismissed concerns that the American public should have a say over the impeachment of President Trump, angrily declaring “the voters are NOT going to decide.”

Pelosi was asked during a Thursday press conference whether it should be left to the American public to decide Trump’s fate in November 2020.

Pelosi responded by insisting that election issues are for voters, and impeachment is for lawmakers.

“The voters are not going to decide whether we honor our oath of office,” Pelosi warned.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi says "impeachment is about the truth and the Constitution of the United States" and "has nothing to do" with the 2020 election.



"The voters are not going to decide whether we honor our oath of office." https://t.co/hKgyYUhgkT pic.twitter.com/IVmFbXtTMJ — ABC News (@ABC) October 17, 2019

I keep saying to people, impeachment is about the truth and the Constitution of the United States. Any other issues that you have — disapproving of the way the president has dealt with Syria; whatever the subject is — reluctance, the cowardice to do something about gun violence; the cruelty of not wanting to help our Dreamers and transgender people; the denial about the climate crisis that we face — the list goes on. That’s about the election. That has nothing to do with what is happening in terms of our oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution and the facts that might support — and we don’t know where this path will take us, or could take us, but it might take us down further path [the garble is hers]. But the two are completely separate.

Cnsnews.com reports: The reporter followed up, asking Pelosi at what point she might let voters decide?

“The voters are not going to decide whether we honor our oath of office,” Pelosi said. “They already decided that in the last election.”

Pelosi said she has no idea about the timing of a possible impeachment, but “the timeline will depend on the truth line.”



She said again that impeachment is not about politics, it’s about “patriotism,” and she said she’s “very proud” of the way Adam Schiff is proceeding with the House intelligence committee’s impeachment inquiry.