Nasty Nancy Voted Most Hated Politician in America

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been voted the least popular elected official in the United States, according to a poll conducted by the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC).

The widespread dislike for Pelosi is a good sign for Republicans who seek to take the House majority in 2022

The NRCC’s survey revealed that Pelosi is deeply unpopular across every single subgroup, including women, Hispanics, and union households.

The survey declared Pelosi as the “most unpopular elected official in the country,”‘ with a 52% unfavorable rating. Among those, 45% see Pelosi as “very” unfavorable.

Thebl.com reports: Pelosi’s unpopularity in ticket-splitting districts, which Republicans seem to have an edge in, is even worse, standing at 38% favorable and 58% unfavorable. Among those, the majority, or 51%, see it as “very” unfavorable.

“Pelosi is unpopular with almost every key subgroup outside the Democratic base including Independents (-21%), suburban women (-8%), white college graduates (-7%), Hispanics (-3%), and even union households (-1%),” the survey found.

The release comes as Pelosi foresaw her plan to turn the Democrat-led House into what has been described as a “factory for Democrat priorities.” In the last few weeks alone, the House has adopted a $1.9 trillion CCP Virus proposal, which Republicans said is more about other issues and Democrat pet projects than public health, as well as the Equality Act and H.R. 1.

“They’ll move everything from election reform to a policing overhaul to gun control, plus women’s and union rights and a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers,” according to Politico.

The survey was conducted from Feb. 24 to Feb. 28, 2021, among 1,000 voters in 85 battleground congressional districts.