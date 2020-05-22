Nasty Nancy: “Vote-By-Mail Is More Democratic” Than Voting in Person With ID

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has declared that the vote-by-mail scheme being pushed by Democrats is “more democratic” than voting in person with a photo ID.

During an appearance on MSNBC, Pelosi told host Lawrence O’Donnell that she intends to shove a $3.6 billion ‘vote-by-mail’ proposal into the latest coronavirus stimulus bill.

“First of all, we’re now calling it ‘Voting at Home’ because that’s really what it’s all about, enabling people to vote at home,” Pelosi told O’Donnell. “And in the legislation we have additional funds, $3.6 billion, which is what is necessary for us to conduct an election.”

She then went on to praise how it was much more Democratic and convenient to vote-by-mail.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The state of Michigan announced it is mailing absentee ballot applications to all 7.7 million registered voters.

President Trump threatened to withhold funding to Michigan if they “want to go down this Voter Fraud path!”