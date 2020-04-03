Nasty Nancy Unveils Committee to Investigate Gov’t Response on Coronavirus

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday unveiled a select committee to investigate the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pelosi claims she wants to ensure that the $2 trillion is spent “wisely and efficiently,” and has appointed Dem Whip James Clyburn (SC) as be chairman.

“The committee will be empowered to examine all aspects of the federal response to the coronavirus, and to assure that the taxpayer dollars are being wisely and efficiently spent to save lives, deliver relief and benefit our economy,” Pelosi said during a conference call with reporters.

“The importance of this committee’s work cannot be overstated,” Clyburn said in a statement about his appointment. “Just as the Truman Commission in the 1940s investigated waste, corruption, and fraud during World War II at the Defense Department, this select committee is tasked with oversight of how the federal government spends the taxpayer-funded $2 trillion allocated by Congress to address the COVID-19 crisis.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy hit back at Pelosi’s decision to form a select committee because he said Congress already wrote oversight provisions into the mammoth stimulus package.

So why would Pelosi create this committee?

Because it will have subpoena power.

Separately, House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff proposed a 9-11-style commission to investigate the Coronavirus pandemic response….and President Trump.