Nasty Nancy: Trump Must PROVE His Innocence

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday warned that President Trump must prove his innocence to the impeachment committee.

It is now clear that Democrats have already concluded President Trump is guilty and are hellbent on selling the public on impeachment.

Pelosi also lied to reporters and said that President Trump admitted to 'bribing Ukraine.'

Pelosi and Schiff are liars and their entire impeachment inquiry is based on a Deep State state hit, coordination with the Democrats in the legislative branch and selective leaks to the media.

“The bribe is to grant or withhold military assistance in return for a public statement of a fake investigation into the elections. That’s bribery,” Pelosi said despite evidence to the contrary.

Pelosi also told reporters that the House still has not decided whether to impeach President Trump.

Fox News reporter Chad Pergram asked Pelosi, “Why would the public not think that the House is dead set on a course to impeach the president…?”

“It’s called an impeachment inquiry and if the president has something that is exculpatory — Mr. President that means if you have anything that shows your innocence — then he should make that known,” Pelosi said.

The burden is actually on the prosecution to prove that President Trump committed a crime.

As far as the exculpatory evidence Pelosi is demanding, READ THE TRANSCRIPT of Trump’s July 25 phone call to Zelensky.

Robert Mueller treated President Trump the same way during his presser earlier this year when he acted like he was God and said he did not exonerate Trump because he couldn’t prove he didn’t commit any crimes.

As far as ‘exculpatory evidence,’ the Democrats have denied Trump due process and won’t allow his legal counsel to attend the impeachment show trials.

Furthermore, the House Republicans have already provided four key pieces of evidence that there was no quid pro quo, no pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the Biden crime family.

Ukraine received military aid from the US three weeks early and Zelensky did not launch an investigation into the Bidens in exchange for the aid — NO QUID PRO QUO, NO BRIBERY.