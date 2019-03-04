Nasty Nancy Demands Trump “Not Run” for Re-Election

Nancy Pelosi has urged President Trump to do the country “a favor” and not bother running for re-election in 2020.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Nancy Pelosi, Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar explained why they believed their brand of politics were the future for America.

“Mr. President, do the country a favor, don’t run,” Pelosi said in the video interview.

Ilovemyfreedom.org reports: While she has clearly exhibited multiple signs of dementia, Pelosi has arguably never been more powerful and enjoys the protection of a corrupt media that has become a propaganda machine that runs 24/7 to brainwash Americans by delegitimizing Trump and those who voted for him while promoting an authoritarian socialist party and glorifying the Mueller-led police state that it will rely on to stay in power.

Pelosi’s posse is chafing at the bit to get about the business of impeaching Trump because they can’t beat him legitimately next November and the soon to be 79-year-old has thrown down the gauntlet calling for a complete surrender from her nemesis.

The Speaker and her commissars were the subjects of a cover story in the far-left Rolling Stone magazine along with a video extra, during the shoot Pelosi and Ocasio-Cortez decried Trump and demanded that he NOT even bother running for reelection.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi allowed Rolling Stone to use the U.S. Capitol for a photo shoot recently, and during video interviews with the magazine, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Jahana Hayes used the moment to denounce President Trump.

Pelosi and Ocasio-Cortez dismissed Trump, with the former demanding he not run for re-election, and the latter claiming she doesn’t want to give him more attention.

Rolling Stone features Democratic "women shaping the future" as cover stars https://t.co/A446fss5y2 pic.twitter.com/CCLObnEigI — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) February 28, 2019

There was a time when Rolling Stone was a music magazine and featured daring content, now it is simply another propaganda arm of the DNC and is on the cutting edge of promoting the misandry, the socialism and worst of all, the anti-Semitism that is now entrenched within the Democratic party.