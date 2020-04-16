Nasty Nancy Says Trump Cutting off WHO Funding Is Illegal: “It Will Be Swiftly Challenged”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says President Trump’s decision to cut off funding to the corrupt World Health Organization is “illegal.”

“The President’s halting of funding to the WHO as it leads the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic is senseless. This decision is dangerous, illegal and will be swiftly challenged,” Pelosi wrote in a press release on Wednesday.

President Trump on Tuesday announced he was halting US funding of the WHO “while a review is conducted.”

“We have deep concerns whether America’s generosity has been put to the best use possible.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: US lawmakers last week called for WHO Director Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to resign for ‘deceiving the world’ by allowing China to cover up the truth about the Coronavirus.

A few weeks ago the Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told an audience the “world was slow to react to the coronavirus.”

Tedros however downplayed the deadliness of this same virus back in January.

He claimed the Coronavirus could not be spread by human-to-human contact.

Pelosi remained silent as American Christians were threatened and fined for attending Easter services, but calls Trump’s decision to halt funding to a corrupt international organization “illegal.”