Nancy Nancy Tells Joe Biden: DO NOT Debate President Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has urged Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to refuse any and all debates with President Trump.

“I don’t think there should be any debates. I do not think the president of the United States has comported himself in a way that anybody has any association with truth, evidence, data and facts. I wouldn’t legitimize a conversation with him nor a debate in terms of the presidency of the United States,” Pelosi said on Thursday.

“I know the Biden campaign thinks in a different way about this. But I just thought what [Trump] he did in 2016 was disgraceful, stalking Hillary Clinton like that. I was disappointed the press didn’t say, ‘Go back to your station. You don’t own this stage. You have your own podium. She has hers,'” Pelosi warned.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy immediately responded to Pelosi’s unprecedented stance on the Presidential debates.

“President Trump’s passion, energy, and debate skills are unmatched. It’s no surprise that Pelosi wants to keep Biden in the basement,” he wrote on Twitter.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich also weighed in on Pelosi’s absurd statement.

“The Pelosi suggestion Biden should not debate President Trump is the beginning of Operation Basement Part Two. If only they can keep Biden hidden long enough he might win,” he tweeted.

WATCH: