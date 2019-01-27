‘Nasty Nancy’ Set to Give Her Own SOTU Address After Cancelling Trump’s

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could be set to give her own State of the Union address after cancelling President Trump’s scheduled appearance on Tuesday.

Despite Trump reopening the government for three weeks on Friday, Pelosi said she still has no intention of allowing Trump’s SOTU address to take place.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi says there is still no plan for the State of the Union: "What I'd said to the President is when government is open, we will discuss a mutually agreeable date" pic.twitter.com/OpGuFa84KU — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 25, 2019

Following her refusal to let the President address the nation, the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) asked Pelosi to give the SOTU address herself “since she’s obviously the one running the country.”

.@SpeakerPelosi should give the State of the Union since she's obviously the one running the country. — Congressmember Bass (@RepKarenBass) January 25, 2019

Breitbart.com reports: Pelosi cancelled Tuesday’s State of the Union address and said on Friday, after Trump decided to open the government on Democrats’ terms, that she and Trump still have to “discuss a mutually agreeable date.”

“The State of the Union is not planned now,” Pelosi said when asked if there will be a State of the Union address on Tuesday. “What I said to the president is when the government is open we will discuss a mutually agreeable date, and I’ll look forward to doing that and welcoming the president to the House of Representatives for the State of the Union when we agree on that.”

SOTU on Tuesday? Pelosi doesn't seem to think so: pic.twitter.com/ERpaCFrPM0 — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) January 25, 2019

Pelosi indicated that the State of the Union address will occur only after the government is permanently open. Trump, though, warned that he is willing to shut down the government again on February 15 if he does not get a “fair deal from Congress.”

“If we don’t get a fair deal from Congress, the government either shuts down on February 15th again or I will use the powers afforded to me under the laws and the Constitution of the United States to address this emergency,” Trump said on Friday.