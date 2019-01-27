‘Nasty Nancy’ Set to Give Her Own SOTU Address After Cancelling Trump’s

January 27, 2019 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0

Nancy Pelosi set to give her own State of the Union address after cancelling President Trump's

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could be set to give her own State of the Union address after cancelling President Trump’s scheduled appearance on Tuesday. 

Despite Trump reopening the government for three weeks on Friday, Pelosi said she still has no intention of allowing Trump’s SOTU address to take place.

Following her refusal to let the President address the nation, the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) asked Pelosi to give the SOTU address herself “since she’s obviously the one running the country.”

Breitbart.com reports: Pelosi cancelled Tuesday’s State of the Union address and said on Friday, after Trump decided to open the government on Democrats’ terms, that she and Trump still have to “discuss a mutually agreeable date.”

“The State of the Union is not planned now,” Pelosi said when asked if there will be a State of the Union address on Tuesday. “What I said to the president is when the government is open we will discuss a mutually agreeable date, and I’ll look forward to doing that and welcoming the president to the House of Representatives for the State of the Union when we agree on that.”

Pelosi indicated that the State of the Union address will occur only after the government is permanently open. Trump, though, warned that he is willing to shut down the government again on February 15 if he does not get a “fair deal from Congress.”

“If we don’t get a fair deal from Congress, the government either shuts down on February 15th again or I will use the powers afforded to me under the laws and the Constitution of the United States to address this emergency,” Trump said on Friday.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.