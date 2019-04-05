Nasty Nancy Slurs, Spams & Slams Fist on Podium: “Show Mueller Report, Show Tax Returns!”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was filmed slurring her words and slamming her fists on a podium during a press briefing Thursday, demanding the release of Trump’s tax returns and the release of Mueller’s report.

Appearing in front of cameras, Pelosi viciously attacked the President over his criticism of wind turbines before abruptly turning her attention towards her Dem talking points – Trump’s taxes and Mueller’s report.

“It just seems like every time you turn around there’s another thing the president is saying wind power causes cancer, I associate myself with the remarks of Chairman Grassley — it’s an ‘idiotic’ statement,” Pelosi told reporters on Thursday.

“Show us the Mueller report,” Pelosi demanded, pounding the lectern with her fists. “Show us the tax returns. And we’re not walking away just because you say ‘no’ the first time around.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, Rep. Richard Neal (D-MA), sent a letter to the IRS Wednesday demanding President Trump’s tax returns for 2013 through 2018 as well as for several of Trump’s businesses.

CNN broke the story Wednesday evening.

“Is that all?” Trump said to reporter on Wednesday who brought up the Dems request for the last 6 years of his tax returns. Trump said that the Democrats are giving up because they usually ask for the last 10 years of his tax returns.

“We’re under audit,” Trump continued. “Despite what people said and we’re working that out — I’m always under audit it seems — I’ve been under audit for many years because the numbers are big and guess when you have a name, you’re audited.”

“Until such time that I’m not under audit, I would not be inclined to do that,” Trump said.

The Democrats are also working to obtain Mueller’s full Trump report without redactions.

The Democrats and their stenographers in the media were stunned when Attorney General Bill Barr released a 4-page summary of Mueller’s “principal findings” on the Russia investigation and concluded that Trump did not conspire with the Kremlin.

According to a leak from Mueller’s team to the New York Times, the special counsel’s team of Democrat goons are frustrated because they say the report is more damaging to Trump than Barr revealed.