Nasty Nancy Signals Approval for Trump Impeachment

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has signaled her approval to formally begin impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

Pelosi threatened escalating investigation into the Trump administration for continuing to block acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire from turning over a whistleblower complaint.

A whistleblower in the intelligence community filed a sketchy complaint alleging that Trump made a “promise” with the leader of a foreign nation.

The conversation likely took place between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in July about the possibly investigating Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

Pelosi blasted the President’s stonewalling, warning “If the Administration persists in blocking this whistleblower from disclosing to Congress a serious possible breach of constitutional duties by the President, they will be entering a grave new chapter of lawlessness which will take us into a whole new stage of investigation,” according to Axios.

Washingtonexaminer.com reports: The “new stage” that Pelosi referenced could very well be impeachment, though she has been hesitant to support the idea of an inquiry.

A whistleblower complaint could sway her stance, however, and House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff said Sunday that impeachment might be necessary, though he conceded that Senate Republicans would never remove Trump from office.

Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire has refused to hand the complaint over to the congressional committees despite the House Intelligence Committee having issued a subpoena for it.