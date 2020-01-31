Nasty Nancy: If Senate Votes to Acquit President Trump ‘He Will Not Be Acquitted’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) delivered an emotional rant completely unencumbered by facts or the Constitution on Thursday as her doomed impeachment trial spectacularly imploded in the Senate.

President Trump’s tenacious defense team obliterated Schiff and the Democrats on Tuesday, causing the San Francisco liberal to suffer a public meltdown during a subsequent press conference.

A reporter asked Pelosi if Trump will be “chastened” knowing “Congress is watching him” or “emboldened” if the Republican-majority Senate votes to acquit him.

“Well he will not be acquitted. You cannot be acquitted if you don’t have a trial and when you don’t have a trial if you don’t have witnesses and documentation,” Pelosi said.

.@SpeakerPelosi: If the Senate votes to aquit Pres. Trump, he “will not be acquitted” pic.twitter.com/3ovJZA1NrX — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 30, 2020

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) currently has the votes to block new witnesses and the impeachment trial should be over by the weekend, according to ABC News.

The fast trial has come as a hammer blow to Pelosi, who tried to drag out impeachment proceedings as long as possible and sought to maximize the political theater by refusing to deliver the articles of impeachment to the Senate for 33 days.

When the articles were finally delivered, House Democrats’ case proved so weak that Trump’s defense team obliterated Schiff and Pelosi in just a few days using facts.