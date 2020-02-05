Nasty Nancy Rips Up State Of The Union Speech After Trump Snubs Handshake

The tension between President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was on full display during Tuesdays evening’s the State of the Union address.

Trump appeared to ignore nasty Nancy’s attempt at a handshake and she later ripped up her copy of his speech and tossed it aside. She later said ‘it was the courteous thing to do’





The Independent reports: The California Democrat sat just over his left shoulder during the speech, looking disgusted and disinterested as he mostly read it off a teleprompter. At times, she shook her head or waved a finger dismissively. Before the commander in chief had even left the dais, she tore pages of her copy into pieces and tossed it down in front of her.

A Pelosi aide confirmed that she said after leaving the House chamber she tore up the printed version of his remarks because it was “the courteous thing to do … considering the alternative”. The speaker did not elaborate on what that meant.

She did however fire off a tweet defending her move, writing over a picture of Mr Trump declining to shake her hand: “Democrats will never stop extending the hand of friendship to get the job done #ForThePeople. We will work to find common ground where we can, but will stand our ground where we cannot.”

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham responded on Twitter, highlighting parts of her boss’s speech and his guests in saying the speaker “just ripped up: One of our last surviving Tuskegee Airmen. The survival of a child born at 21 weeks. The mourning families of Rocky Jones and Kayla Mueller. A service member’s reunion with his family. That’s her legacy.”

After he snubbed her attempt to shake hands, the speaker skipped the traditional opening line that it was her “high honour” to present the president to the joint session of Congress – something speakers of both parties have done for presidents of the other party for decades.

The dramatics came as Mr Trump faced his House Democratic accusers on Tuesday night with no intention of bringing up the impeachment charges they levied against him, instead focusing his annual State of the Union address on his accomplishments as he pivoted to his re-election campaign.

As Mr Trump entered the chamber, Ms Pelosi extended her hand to the president after he handed her a bound copy of his remarks but he refused to shake it. GOP politicians responded with a “four more years” chant. Throughout the speech, the Californian Democrat did not hide when she disagreed with the president – at one point holding her hands up with her palms pointed skyward while shaking her head when Mr Trump said the elected officials gathered in the chamber had one fundamental job: “To put America first.”