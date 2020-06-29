Nasty Nancy Revives Russia Hoax; Says Russians Must Have Something on Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi desperately tried to revive the Russia hoax on Sunday.

After thee years of endless investigations and illegal spying on the Trump campaign, the criminal Obama regime were not able to find any links between Russia and Donald Trump. But that didn’t stop the nasty House Speaker from pushing the collusion hoax yet again on Sunday morning.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: According to deep state leakers Russia was paying the Taliban to kill US soldiers in Afghanistan.

Trump wants US troops out of Afghanistan.

Pelosi today told ABC’s “This Week” with George Stephanopoulos that Russia must have something on President Trump.

Speaker Pelosi: “This is as bad as it gets, and yet the president will not confront the Russians on this score, denies being briefed. I don’t know what the Russians have on the president, politically, personally, financially, or whatever it is, but he wants to ignore, he wants to bring them back to the G-8 despite the annexation of Crimea and invasion of Ukraine.”

This woman is shameless.

Pelosi: "This is as bad as it gets and yet the president will not confront the Russians on this score, denies being briefed. Whether he is or not, his admin knows … With him all roads lead to Putin. I don't know what the Russians have on the president." pic.twitter.com/S4ui1FtI82 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 28, 2020

Is there a woman in America more toxic and dishonest as Nancy Pelosi?